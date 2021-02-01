Budget 2021: Lion’s share of MHA allocation for police forces, SPG funds slashed

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been allocated just over Rs 1.66 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2021-22, marginally lower than the allocation of Rs 1.67 lakh crore in the last budget.

Most of the key allocations for MHA in this budget have more or less remained the same as the last budget.

The lion’s share of this allocation has gone to police forces and organisations, at Rs 1,03,802 crore. Of this, Rs 9,715 crore is capital expenditure. Both the figures are marginally lower than the last budget.

Jammu and Kashmir, which on account of having been newly carved out as a Union Territory was granted Rs 30,757 crore in the last budget, has again been allocated the same. Ladakh too has been allocated Rs 5,958 crore in this budget, same as the last.

For census, the 2020-21 budget had allocated Rs 4,568 crore. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the census could not be conducted this year. In the current budget,Census has been allocated Rs 3,768 crore.

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which include forces such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and the Assam Rifles, have been allocated Rs 77,838 crore, almost the same as the last budget. The Intelligence Bureau too has been allocated Rs 2,839 crore, a figure comparable to the last budget.

There is a significant slash in the budget of Special Protection Group (SPG), though. SPG allocation has been cut from Rs 592 crore in the last budget to Rs 429 crore this budget. The SPG is now restricted to only providing security to the PM and his immediate family, apart from former PMs and their immediate family members for up to five years after demitting office. The government had in 2019 stripped the Gandhi family of SPG cover. Currently, the 3,000-strong force protects only PM Narendra Modi.

Central Police Organisations such the Narcotics Control Bureau and the National Investigation Agency, among others, have been allocated Rs 1,000 crore. Police infrastructure expenditure has, however, dropped from Rs 4,134 crore in the last budget to Rs 3,612 crore in this budget.

The recently announced National Forensic Science University and Rashtriya Raksha University have been allocated Rs 67 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively.

Establishment expenditure budget for the council of ministers has gone up from Rs 766 crore to Rs 1,160 crore in this budget. According to the budget, “the provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and ex-Prime Ministers. This also includes provision for Special Extra Session Flight Operations for VVIPs.”

The allocation for National Security Council Secretariat has gone up from Rs 170 crore to Rs 228 crore. The allocation for the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor has also gone up massively, from Rs 78 crore to Rs 580 crore. “The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and National Research Foundation,” the budget has said.