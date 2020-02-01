Budget 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Let Budget give tax cuts to salaried class, invest in rural India, says Cong

Union Budget 2020 India Reactions LIVE Updates: Facing the challenge of reversing India’s sharp economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Union Budget on Saturday. As that happens, we’ll bring you all the reactions surrounding the budget from politicians to experts to common masses.
On Friday, the Economic Survey pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. Advocating a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, which in other words, means giving spending a boost to spur demand and revive growth, the Economic Survey expects the economy to rebound strongly.
The BJP-led NDA government is expected to give income tax reliefs for the middle class as growth in the GDP in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5 percent. India Inc.’s reactions last year to Sitharaman’s maiden budget was a mixed bag as they said no incremental changes were made since Interim budget. However, the Finance Minister needs to ensure relief to ailing sectors this fiscal year, analysts believe.
Highlights
Ahead of the Finance Minister presenting the Union Budget 2020, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva assured that the Indian economy was not in recession, however it was experiencing some abrupt slowdown in 2019 due to turbulence in non-banking financial institutions and major reform measures such as GST and demonetisation. "The Indian economy indeed has experienced an abrupt slowdown in 2019. We had to revise our growth projections, downwards to four percent for last year. We are expecting 5.8 per cent (growth rate) in 2020 and then an upward trajectory to 6.5 percent in 2021," Georgieva told a group of foreign journalists here on Friday. Read full story
Taking a dig at the Government, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter expressing hope that it would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and increased investment in rural India. Surjewala added that the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.
Amid concerns over growing inflation and slowing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 today in the Parliament.