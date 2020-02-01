Budget 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Let Budget give tax cuts to salaried class, invest in rural India, says Cong

Union Budget 2020 India Reactions LIVE Updates: Here’s how politicians and analysts reacted to the Budget Union Budget 2020 India Reactions LIVE Updates: Here’s how politicians and analysts reacted to the Budget

Union Budget 2020 India Reactions LIVE Updates: Facing the challenge of reversing India’s sharp economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Union Budget on Saturday. As that happens, we’ll bring you all the reactions surrounding the budget from politicians to experts to common masses.

On Friday, the Economic Survey pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. Advocating a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, which in other words, means giving spending a boost to spur demand and revive growth, the Economic Survey expects the economy to rebound strongly.

Follow Union Budget 2020 LIVE UPDATES

The BJP-led NDA government is expected to give income tax reliefs for the middle class as growth in the GDP in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5 percent. India Inc.’s reactions last year to Sitharaman’s maiden budget was a mixed bag as they said no incremental changes were made since Interim budget. However, the Finance Minister needs to ensure relief to ailing sectors this fiscal year, analysts believe.