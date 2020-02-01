Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Budget 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Let Budget give tax cuts to salaried class, invest in rural India, says Cong

Union Budget 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: On Friday, the Economic Survey pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. However, the Finance Minister needs to ensure relief to ailing sectors this fiscal year, analysts believe.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2020 11:50:59 am
Budget 2020 Reactions LIVE Updates: Here's how politicians and analysts reacted to the Budget

Union Budget 2020 India Reactions LIVE Updates: Facing the challenge of reversing India’s sharp economic slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second Union Budget on Saturday. As that happens, we’ll bring you all the reactions surrounding the budget from politicians to experts to common masses.

On Friday, the Economic Survey pegged economic growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year, starting April 1. Advocating a counter-cyclical fiscal policy, which in other words, means giving spending a boost to spur demand and revive growth, the Economic Survey expects the economy to rebound strongly.

The BJP-led NDA government is expected to give income tax reliefs for the middle class as growth in the GDP in the July-September quarter hit a 25-quarter low of 4.5 percent. India Inc.’s reactions last year to Sitharaman’s maiden budget was a mixed bag as they said no incremental changes were made since Interim budget. However, the Finance Minister needs to ensure relief to ailing sectors this fiscal year, analysts believe.

Here’s how political and financial analysts and economists reacted to the Union Budget announcements. Follow this space for latest updates:

    11:50 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Indian economy experienced abrupt slowdown in 2019, but it’s not in a recession: IMF MD

    Ahead of the Finance Minister presenting the Union Budget 2020, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva assured that the Indian economy was not in recession, however it was experiencing some abrupt slowdown in 2019 due to turbulence in non-banking financial institutions and major reform measures such as GST and demonetisation.  "The Indian economy indeed has experienced an abrupt slowdown in 2019. We had to revise our growth projections, downwards to four percent for last year. We are expecting 5.8 per cent (growth rate) in 2020 and then an upward trajectory to 6.5 percent in 2021," Georgieva told a group of foreign journalists here on Friday.  Read full story

    11:23 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Let Budget 2020 give tax cuts to Salaried class, invest in Rural India: Congress

    Taking a dig at the Government, ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter expressing hope that it would provide relief to the salaried class through tax cuts and increased investment in rural India.  Surjewala added that the last budget led to crashing consumption levels, soaring unemployment and falling GDP.

    11:10 (IST)01 Feb 2020
    Welcome to our LIVE Blog!

    Amid concerns over growing inflation and slowing economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 today in the Parliament. We will keep track of the political reactions pouring in from various quarters. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Union Budget of Modi 2.0 earlier today as she is tasked with growth revival of the declining Indian economy. President Ram Nath Kovind addressed a joint sitting of the Parliament on Friday on the opening day of the Budget session 2020. The session which began on January 31, 2020 will continue until April 3, 2020 with the first phase concluding on February 11. The session will resume after recess from March 2, 2020.

    Presenting the Budget for 2019-2020 in July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed several reforms in various sectors including public sector banks, corporate tax, and railways. The Centre had hiked taxes on petrol and diesel, raised import duty on gold, levied an additional surcharge on the income of super-rich and brought a tax on high-value cash withdrawals. The Finance Minister had sought to spur growth with a reduction in corporate tax and sops to affordable housing, startups and electric vehicles.

