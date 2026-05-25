Budgam horror: Local man arrested in 12-year-old’s rape, murder case

A day after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in the Budgam district of central Kashmir, J&K Police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case. On Sunday, police had said that prima facie, it was a case of rape and murder.
Budgam SSP Hariprasad K K said Monday that after the child’s body was found Sunday, “We started a murder investigation under section 103 of BNSS. Within 36 hours, Budgam police carried out an extended search of the area. Through this, we found material evidence, digital and serological evidence.”
Police said that several suspects were picked up, and the demeanour of one suspect was called into question. “Upon examination, evidence has corroborated his involvement in the crime. Name of the accused is Mudassir Ahmad Mir, a local,” the SSP said. The accused was later formally arrested.
The SSP claimed the accused “admitted his involvement in the crime” when he was confronted with evidence. “On his disclosure, more material evidence has been recovered,” the officer said.
A five-member SIT constituted on Sunday is continuing its investigation into the case.
According to the officer, the girl had left home on Saturday evening but did not return. The family lodged a missing persons report with the police late on Saturday night, and the body was found early on Sunday morning, around 200 metres from her house.
With regard to the law and order situation, SSP Hariprasad made an appeal to the public to continue their cooperation with police. “We understand your pain, but I would request that this pain be expressed responsibly. Justice is taking its course. We have solved this within 36 hours.”
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A parallel FIR has been registered at the Budgam police station against revealing the identity of the victim. The SSP urged those sharing pictures or details about the victim to remove those from their online platforms.
The case caused a stir in J&K with all sections of society criticising the incident. Expressing shock and distress, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had underscored that while the appropriate agencies enquire into the circumstances of her murder, “it’s also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe.”
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More