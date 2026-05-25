Budgam horror: Local man arrested in 12-year-old’s rape, murder case

Police said that several suspects were picked up, and the demeanour of one suspect was called into question. “Upon examination, evidence has corroborated his involvement in the crime. (File Photo)

A day after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in the Budgam district of central Kashmir, J&K Police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the case. On Sunday, police had said that prima facie, it was a case of rape and murder.

Budgam SSP Hariprasad K K said Monday that after the child’s body was found Sunday, “We started a murder investigation under section 103 of BNSS. Within 36 hours, Budgam police carried out an extended search of the area. Through this, we found material evidence, digital and serological evidence.”

Police said that several suspects were picked up, and the demeanour of one suspect was called into question. “Upon examination, evidence has corroborated his involvement in the crime. Name of the accused is Mudassir Ahmad Mir, a local,” the SSP said. The accused was later formally arrested.