Lashkar terrorist, allegedly involved in editor Shujaat Bukhari murder, killed in Kashmir encounter

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and Pakistani terrorist Naveed Jatt, wanted in the murder of Kashmiri editor Shujaat Bukhari, was killed in an encounter in Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday. Another militant was also killed and three army personnel injured in the gunfight.

Confirming Jatt’s death, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh said, “We’ll be writing to the home ministry to inform Pakistan to take back the body. It was a swift operation carried out by security forces. We finally got the prize catch Naveed Jatt. He has managed to give us the slip in six different encounters but today our boys managed to pin him down.”

Jatt was once arrested in June 2014 but escaped earlier this year from SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where jail authorities had taken him for a medical checkup. He is alleged to be involved in a series of terror crimes, including the murder of an ASI in Pulwama in 2013, several grenade attacks on security forces and killing of CRPF personnel in Shopian in 2013. He was also involved in conspiring and executing several bank robberies in South Kashmir. As per police records, Jatt had earlier trained with Ajmal Kasab in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chattergam village of Budgam. As the forces were zeroing in on a house, militants opened fire triggering the encounter. The police has advised citizens not to venture near the encounter zone until it is completely sanitised. The authorities have snapped internet services in Budgam as a precautionary measure.

In June, Bukhari, editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was attacked by three bike-borne gunmen near the newspaper’s office at Lal Chowk. J&K Police said two of the three gunmen were from Kashmir and the third was a Pakistani. Two security personnel accompanying Bukhari were also killed in the attack.