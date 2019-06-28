Militant killed in Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered from site

At least one militant was killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning. The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. The identity and affiliation of the militant is being ascertained.
#Budgam #encounter update: 01 #terrorist #killed. #Arms & ammunition recovered. #Identity & affiliation being ascertained. #Search continues. @JmuKmrPolice
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 28, 2019
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.