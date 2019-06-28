Militant killed in Budgam, arms and ammunition recovered from site

Toggle Menu
The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. The identity and affiliation of the militant is being ascertained.

Officials said militants were using cowsheds and grass huts as hideouts in Doda-Kishtwar hills. (Representational Image)

At least one militant was killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday morning. The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. The identity and affiliation of the militant is being ascertained.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

