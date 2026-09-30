Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

The search operation was launched by Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Representational Image/File Photo)

A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, the Indian Army said Wednesday.

Security forces recovered the body of Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa during a search operation after the encounter, which took place in Korag in the Yousmarg area.

“Further to the ongoing operation, during the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa recovered along with war like stores,” the Army’s XV Corps said in a post on X.

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The operation is still ongoing.