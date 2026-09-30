Lashkar-e-Taiba militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam

Security forces recovered the body of Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa during a search operation after the encounter, which took place in Korag in the Yousmarg area.

By: Express News Service
1 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 30, 2026 10:13 AM IST
=Budgam encounter, J&K encounter, Mohammad Asif Hashim Moosa, LeT militant killed, Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Pakistan-based militant, Jammu Kashmir security forces, Budgam terrorist killed, Yousmarg encounter, Indian Army Budgam, Pahalgam attack, indian express news, Jammu and kashmir news, Kashmir news, Indian Army newsThe search operation was launched by Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. (Representational Image/File Photo)
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A Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, the Indian Army said Wednesday.

Security forces recovered the body of Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa during a search operation after the encounter, which took place in Korag in the Yousmarg area.

“Further to the ongoing operation, during the search early morning in General Area Palmaidan, body of Pak based Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) terrorist, identified as Mohammad Asif alias Hashim Moosa recovered along with war like stores,” the Army’s XV Corps said in a post on X.

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The operation is still ongoing.

The Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the search operation in Korag on Tuesday “based on specific intelligence input”.

“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised,” the XV Corps posted on X late Tuesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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