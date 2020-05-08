Buddha Purnima: Those engaged in service of humanity are true followers of Buddha, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Wishing the country on Buddha Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “India is making every effort to save the life of every Indian, and is following its global obligations equally seriously”. He also said that “those who are engaged in the service of humanity at all times, day and night, are the true followers of Buddha”, and that “this spirit keeps illuminating our lives, keeps it moving”.

In his video address through social media on Thursday, Modi said the “lack of physical presence is not so felt” in the times of social distancing as the minds connect.

“Both our scales and goals of success will change over time. However, the thing we always have to keep in mind is that our work should be done with continuous service. When there is compassion for others, compassion and a sense of service, these feelings make us so strong that you can overcome the biggest challenge,” he said. “I am fully confident that with such organised efforts, we will be able to get humanity out of this difficult challenge and reduce the troubles of the people.”

Speaking about Buddha symbolising dedication, strong will and self-sacrifice, Modi said, “Look at the good fortune of all of us, at this time we are seeing many people around us, who serve others, treat a patient, feed a poor person, clean a hospital, maintain law and order on a road, they are all working round the clock. In India, outside India, every such person deserves a salute, a tribute.”

“When there is turmoil in the world, many times the feeling of sadness, despair and frustration is seen very much,” Modi said. Buddha’s teaching that “human beings should constantly strive to overcome difficult situations, get out of them” find resonance.

Modi said that India today “is standing firmly in selflessness, without any distinction, with the person in distress, both in the country and throughout the world”.

“Each and every word” of Buddha, he said, “reinforces India’s commitment to serve humanity”. With this self-realisation, India will continue to work for the benefit of humanity, and “India’s progress will always be helpful in the progress of the world”.

