Buddha Purnima 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on May 1? Check details

Bank Holiday on Buddha Purnima 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its official holiday list every year. The list mentions banks holidays across cities, excluding the second and fourth Saturdays. The list is prepared keeping in mind all the national and public holidays across the country. It is also helpful for citizens to plan their bank visits accordingly.

For May 2026, six public holidays have been mentioned in the RBI Holiday List 2026. For these six days of holidays, branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed.

Bank holidays in May 2026 in India:

May 1: Banks across branches will observe a holiday on the occasion of Maharashtra Din/Buddha Purnima/Labour Day/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. However, Banks across branches will observe a holiday on the occasion of Maharashtra Din/Buddha Purnima/Labour Day/Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. However, Ahmedabad , Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh , Gangtok, Jaipur, Kohima, and Shillong will have their branches open on the same day.

May 9: The The Kolkata branch will be closed on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

May 16: The Gangtok branch will be closed on May 16 as Sikkim observes its State Day.

May 26: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, the Agartala branch will be closed on Tuesday.

May 27: Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha will be celebrated across the country. On this public holiday, branches in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha will be celebrated across the country. On this public holiday, branches in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal , Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati Hyderabad , Imphal, Jammu , Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow , New Delhi , Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla , Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will be closed.

May 28: As the community follow different timeline and calendar for Bakri Eid (Id-uz-Zuha), branches in Belapur, As the community follow different timeline and calendar for Bakri Eid (Id-uz-Zuha), branches in Belapur, Bengaluru Chennai , Jaipur, Mumbai , and Nagpur will observe the celebration on May 28, and hence these branches will be closed on this day.

Whereas, certain branches such as Jammu and Srinagar will be closed to the public on both May 27 and May 28. Citizens are advised to follow these timelines and plan their work visits accordingly.

Even though banks will remain closed on national or public holidays, digital banking services will be available to the public 24/7. Services such as UPI, net banking, and ATMs will continue without any disturbance.