BTP to withdraw support to Gehlot govt after Cong move in Dungarpur

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) on Friday announced that it will withdraw support to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The move came a day after Zila Parishad members from the ruling Congress joined forces with their BJP counterparts to defeat a BTP-backed Independent in the election to the Zila Parishad pramukh post in Dungarpur.

The BTP move won’t impact the stability of the government—the party has 2 MLAs.

In the 200-member House, the Congress has 105 MLAs, apart from the support of 13 Independents, two CPM members and one RLD legislator. The BJP has 71 MLAs and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party has three. Three seats are vacant.

With 13 votes, BTP-backed Parwati Doda was one vote short of a majority in the Zila Parishad. Instead of extending support to the Congress ally, the party’s six Zila Parishad members voted for BJP member Surya Ahari who was fielded as an Independent. With eight votes of BJP and six of Congress, Ahari reached the majority mark of 14.

BTP founder Chhotubhai Vasava tweeted on Thursday, “BTP nek hai isiliye Congress BJP ek hai (BTP is good so BJP and Congress is one).” He then wished Gehlot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their “newfound alliance.” On Friday, he announced that the BTP will withdraw support.

Ramprasad, BTP MLA from Sagwara in Dungarpur, told The Indian Express: “We will withdraw from the government as we have no reason left to continue supporting it. We saved the Ashok Gehlot government during the political crisis [in July – August 2020] but the party has been conspiring against us because we have been growing stronger.”

