BSY’s Cabinet expansion plan gets party nod

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File)

The BJP leadership on Friday cleared Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s plan for a Cabinet expansion. The CM had tabled the proposal before the brass on Thursday.

After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, Yediyurappa said, “They have accepted more or less what we had recommended. They have asked me to go ahead with the expansion. I will hold discussions in Karnataka and convince them and announce the Cabinet expansion.”

Asked if 11 Congress and JD(S) rebels of the 17 who had switched to the BJP in July – causing the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government – would be accommodated in the Cabinet, the CM said, “I am returning a happy man. There may be difference in 1-2 (from the 11 leaders).

A total of 17 leaders had helped the BJP and 13 of them were fielded by the party in subsequent bypolls for 15 seats held in December 2019. Of the 13, 11 won the bypolls.

The Cabinet expansion is expected to be carried out some time next week.

According to sources, Yediyurappa is likely to accommodate 9-10 of the 11 leaders with two leaders who are from Belagavi — Shrimanth Patil and Mahesh Kumatahalli — losing out. Three or four party regulars are also likely to be accommodated in a possible 13-man expansion, while three vacancies will not be filled, sources said.

