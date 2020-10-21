BSY won’t continue for long, people on top fed up: Karnataka BJP leader

Basavaraj Patil Yatnal

In the first such remarks by a BJP leader following allegations — of corruption and interference in the functioning of the government — against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s family members, senior party leader and former Union minister Basavaraj Patil Yatnal Tuesday said Yediyurappa “will not continue for long” and “people on the top are fed up”.

Speaking in Bijapur region, the BJP MLA alleged that development funds for the region were being diverted to the CM’s home constituency in Shimoga district in central Karnataka.

While there has been speculation of the BJP high command intending to affect a change in the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, and several leaders also acknowledge “off the record” such a possibility, the state BJP has until now maintained that no changes have been proposed.

Yatnal, who has been engaged in a feud with Yediyurappa after he was not inducted into the state cabinet, said the next CM would be from northern Karnataka since the region gives the BJP the majority of its seats in the Assembly.

“People are now wondering if the present CM is chief minister of Shimoga (central Karnataka) or all of Karnataka. It is the voters of north Karnataka who decide on who should be the chief minister in the BJP,” Yatnal said. “Even the BJP leadership has realised that it is north Karnataka that contributes the maximum seats to the BJP and they want to make someone from north Karnataka the chief minister,” he said.

