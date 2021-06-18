‘BSY will fight rivals demanding his removal but will listen to PM’

WITH A section of BJP legislators in Karnataka pushing for a change in leadership and BJP state in-charge Arun Singh eliciting individual opinions from MLAs on governance, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has indicated that he will step down if Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks him to do so, according to party sources close to him.

Yediyurappa has decided to dig his heels in and counter efforts launched by party rivals to oust him from the chief minister’s post but will not stand in the way if the party high command and PM Modi seek his exit, said a BJP member who is a long-time confidant of the veteran leader.

“Yediyurappa is of the view that he is indebted to PM Modi for taking him back into the BJP in 2014. If the PM asks him to step down, he will do so because he owes his political rebirth to him,” a source said. “He is willing to listen to the high command and does not want to create problems but as a political fighter he will counter efforts of rivals to dethrone him.”

There has been widespread speculation that the two-day visit to Karnataka undertaken by Singh since June 16 is an exercise in preparing the ground for a change in leadership on account of Yediyurappa’s advancing age – he turned 78 in February – and disgruntlement among many legislators about centralisation of power with the chief minister and his younger son B Y Vijayendra.