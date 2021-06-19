BSY upbeat as BJP gen secy appraises govt work

A two-day visit to Karnataka by BJP general secretary in-charge of the state, Arun Singh, to conduct an appraisal of the

B S Yediyurappa-led government ended on Friday with the CM seeming to gain an upper hand against purported efforts by a section of leaders to use Singh’s visit to build a case for a change of leadership in the state.

“There was no discussion of a change in leadership. We have decided that Yediyurappa is our leader. Despite this being stressed many times, we cannot understand why the issue of leadership changes keeps cropping up,” state revenue minister R Ashok said at a media briefing after a BJP core committee meeting held in the presence of Singh.

At the end of the meeting, Yediyurappa emerged waving his signature victory sign as he left the premises.

“There is no confusion in the government. The media is being misled. Some people who have spoken against me in the past have said things in public. No opportunity to complain was given to anyone by the state in-charge. We all are working as one,” Yediyurappa said earlier after BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged the state was steeped in corruption.

“The allegations are all baseless,” the CM said in a reaction to comments by Vishwanath.