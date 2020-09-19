BSY says awaiting BJP nod to go ahead with cabinet expansion

"I hope to carry out the expansion before the legislature session but let us see what is decided,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said after meeting Nadda.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on a two-day visit to New Delhi, has discussed his intent to expand the state cabinet with the BJP top brass and will wait for their nod to implement it before a crucial Assembly session that begins on September 21.

Yediyurappa is in the National Capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers and BJP president J P Nadda.“I have discussed at length the issue of cabinet expansion with the party president. He has said he will consult with the Prime Minister and others and revert. They are likely to revert tomorrow and we will decide on the basis of the advice. I hope to carry out the expansion before the legislature session but let us see what is decided,” the Karnataka Chief Minister said after meeting Nadda.

Three legislators—among the 17 MLAs who helped bring down the Congress-JD(S) government by switching to the BJP—are vying for the six vacant cabinet posts in the Karnataka government.

They were elected as members of the state Legislative Council in the recent months. Several BJP leaders, too, are jockeying for the cabinet spots.

Yediyurappa has not specified whether a revamp is on the cards. “We will decide on the basis of what the party leaders suggest,” he said Friday.There has been speculation that the BJP is considering a change in the Chief Minister’s post. This has been denied by senior leaders such as Revenue Minister R Ashok.

Yediyurappa is currently working with three deputies including Laxman Savadi—considered one of BJP’s alternatives to Yediyurappa—scheduled caste leader Govind Karjol, and young MLA C N Ashwathnarayan.

The Karnataka Chief Minister’s visit to New Delhi to meet PM Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other leaders comes ahead of the key week-long legislature session where as many as 30 Bills are proposed to be cleared.

These include bills to allow more borrowing to tide over revenue losses due to the Covid-19 crisis and GST compensation, as well as reforms in labor and land usage norms.

In a 15-minute meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Karnataka Chief Minister discussed various developmental issues and appealed to the Prime Minister to assist the state on multiple fronts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.