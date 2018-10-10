BSP would rather fight polls alone than beg for seats in alliance: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati BSP president Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said that her party would rather fight elections on its own than “beg” for seats in any alliance. Her remarks came days after she announced that the BSP would contest Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on its own, without allying with the Congress.

After paying tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary at Bahujan Prerna Kendra here, Mayawati lashed out at the Congress and the BJP. In a statement, she said the BSP would never compromise with the pride and respect of Dalits, tribals, backwards, Muslims, other religious minorities and upper caste poor even if she had to bear the “malice and torture” of the governments run by these two parties.

“Usually, concern and respect for these sections are not expected from the BJP and Congress, but we can also not tolerate insult of these sections. That is why the BSP has put forth the only condition of being given a ‘respectable number’ of seats to enter into an electoral alliance. It means that the BSP will not ‘beg’ for seats in any alliance. If this (respectable number of seats) does not happen, then it will continue to fight polls on its own,” Mayawati said, according to the statement.

