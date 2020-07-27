BSP whip to 6 party MLAs who joined Congress: Vote against Ashok Gehlot govt

BSP chief Mayawati BSP chief Mayawati

The BSP Sunday issued a whip to six party MLAs who joined the Congress last year, directing them to vote against the Ashok Gehlot government in any no-confidence motion or other proceedings held during the Assembly session in Rajasthan.

In a press note issued from Delhi and signed by BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Misra, the party said that if the MLAs violate the party whip, they will face disqualification under para 2 (1) (b) of the Xth Schedule.

The note said all six BSP MLAs have been informed that since BSP is a recognised National Party, there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the Xth Schedule at the state level unless there is a merger of the entire BSP.

The statement cited two Supreme Court judgments to say a merger cannot be claimed in the present case under any “illegal or unconstitutional order of the Speaker”.

The party said it will intervene in a BJP leader’s plea in the high court, seeking the MLAs’ disqualification, or will file a separate writ petition.

The petition has been filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar, challenging the merger of the BSP legislators with the Congress last year. Dilawar’s plea is to be heard on Monday.

MLAs Deepchand, Sandeep Kumar, Joginder Singh Awana, Wajib Ali, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Lakhan Singh met Speaker C P Joshi in September and submitted an application for merger into the Congress. Thereafter, they were inducted.

At present, without the 19 rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot, the Congress has 88 MLAs — including the six from BSP and the Speaker. The party is backed by 10 Independents, one RLD MLA and two BTP legislators.

One of the two CPM MLAs has pledged support to the government, but the party is yet to take a stand. If the Congress secures the support of both CPM MLAs, it will have the backing of 103 MLAs.

