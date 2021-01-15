BSP to go it alone in UP, Uttarakhand polls: Mayawati

She appealed to her party workers not to celebrate her 65th birthday owing to the pandemic and instead help those in need in whatever way they can.(File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Friday announced that her party would contest the state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand next year on its own.

“On the occasion of my birthday, I would like to clarify that very soon, state general elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand simultaneously. But the BSP in both these states, unlike Bihar (2020 Assembly elections) and Lok Sabha polls (2019), will not have any understanding with any other party. Our party will contest polls in both states on our own and will contest all seats and form government,” Mayawati said at a press briefing here on Friday.

She appealed to her party workers not to celebrate her 65th birthday owing to the pandemic and instead help those in need in whatever way they can. She also released her book titled “A travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement” on the occasion.

About the farmers’ agitation in Delhi, she said, “On the occasion of my birthday, I would like to make a request to the central government. The farmers have been protesting in Delhi with full fervour. Several rounds of conversations have happened between farmers and the government, which has failed till now. Today too, talks are scheduled regarding which our party would again request the Centre to agree to all the demands of the farmers as they understand their interests very well.”

On behalf of the BSP, she welcomed the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on Saturday and said, “But our party requests the central government to provide the vaccine to common people of the entire country for free. And if the Centre doesn’t accept our special request, then all state governments in the country should give the vaccination for free.”

She said that if the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state do not provide free vaccine, the BSP will if voted to power. “Our party still hopes that the Centre will take up a positive approach to the issue of farmers and vaccines, which is awaited by all,” the BSP chief added.