BSP-SP alliance not a threat to BJP’s prospects in 2019 LS polls: Piyush Goyal

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh is unlikely to make any dent in the electoral base of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said Union railways minister Piyush Goyal. Riding on the Centre’s good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is confident of retaining its seat tally, he added.

During an interaction with the media in Mumbai on Friday, Goyal said, “The BSP-SP pre-poll alliance is not a threat to BJP. The ground reports indicate we would be able to re-enact the magic of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. We are working towards a strategy to garner 51 per cent vote share.”

While indicating that Modi has already made a mark in the global ranking of top five leaders, Goyal said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be a mandate for the government’s development work.

From healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which promises healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh to the needy, to toilets and cooking gas connections, there are several welfare schemes that have benefited the poor.

“We are also planning to bring the railway hospitals under this scheme. Today, both the government and unaided private hospitals have been asked to extend this scheme to the eligible poor. Almost one lakh hospitals across the country will be linked under this scheme.”

People have to choose between a “majboor” and “majboot” sarkar, and they are bound to vote for the strong government, led by Modi, he said.

Asked if the 2014 Lok Sabha promise of “achhe din” were accomplished, he said: “In the last four-and-half year, the government has done a lot of development work for people. But again the good work is a continuous process and things will get better in future.”

The BJP has taken the decision to deploy central ministers and senior leaders to interact with media across the country to carry the message of development work by the Modi government. The decision was taken at the party’s national conclave held in Delhi last week.

Stating the NDA would get elected in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Goyal said, “People realise that the previous government, led by a weak PM, did not auger well for the national interest. People would definitely exercise their vote for a strong government led by Modi.” It is all set to be — Phir Ek Baar, Modi sarkar, he added.

The Centre’s decision to give 10 per cent reservation to the economcially backward in the general category was not politically driven. The decision was in the process and its larger objective was to help the economically weaker people in the general category who have been left out of the development process, he said.