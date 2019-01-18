BSP-SP alliance is ‘final’, no issues related to seat-sharing in LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday said the BSP-SP alliance was ‘final’ and no issues related to seat sharing in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would occur.

Advertising

“Our alliance with the BSP, the RLD and smaller parties like the Nishad Party is final and seat-sharing will not be a problem. It will be worked out soon. We have emerged as a strong force in the state, which has changed the tone and tenor of the BJP, whose leaders have started using foul language against us,” the SP national president told PTI.

In the past, Yadav said, Uttar Pradesh has always acted as a catalyst for change and the people of the state will change the prime minister. However, he skipped answering his choice as the next prime minister. “Our fight is with the BJP and the people are supporting us,” added Yadav.

The former UP CM also ruled out any understanding with the Congress in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

“How can we have an understanding with it (Congress)? It is a national party. We have given them two seats (Amethi and Raebareli), which the SP had been leaving for them. Presently, my focus is on Uttar Pradesh. In Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand also, the SP will field one or two candidates who are strong and we will explore (the possibility of an) alliance with others,” he said.

When asked about his meeting with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chowdhury, the SP chief said, “Our alliance is final. In Kairana, we had fielded RLD leader Tabassum Hasan on an SP ticket. We will give Mathura and Baghpat to them, which they want. There is no problem in the alliance now.”

Yadav, however, refused to comment on his past friendship with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and on whether Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav was being financed by the BJP.

Speaking on BJP, Yadav said the party had promised many things, however, none were met and hence the people are looking at an alternative. Spelling out initiatives taken by the BJP for the purpose of good governance, including demonetisation, GST and increase in jobs, Yadav said that all failed. “They have only hope, which is the SP-BSP alliance,” said Yadav.

In relation to the mining scam, Yadav said he would answer if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questions. “These are the BJP’s tactics ahead of the polls,” said Yadav. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering in connection with a sand mining matter, in which the CBI will examine the alleged roles of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his former Cabinet colleague Gayatri Prajapati.

Advertising

On the possibility of his wife and Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav contesting the Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said he does not want her to contest this time as they have three children to raise and house is far from children’s school. However, he added that the decision is hers. “They (the BJP government) have not approved the map for our house construction. They do not understand the responsibilities of a family as they do not have one,” Yadav said.