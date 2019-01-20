BSP-SP alliance a mismatch, its leaders unreliable: Shivpal Yadav

Calling the alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in the state a “mismatch”, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav on Saturday said that SP president Akhilesh Yadav had betrayed his father and BSP chief Mayawati had betrayed “her brothers” in the BJP.

Speaking in Ballia at an event, Shivpal said that both these parties cannot be trusted as they can betray anyone.

“The SP-BSP alliance is a mismatch. Akhilesh, who reached heights with his father’s help, and Mayawati, who called BJP leaders her brothers and also tied rakhi on their wrist, have cheated… They cannot be trusted and they can betray anyone at any time,” Shivpal said, adding that no alliance in the state can be successful without the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party.

“After forming the government with the Samajwadi Party in 1993, the BSP had betrayed Mulayam Singh in merely 17 months,” Shivpal said, recalling her association with the BJP in the past.

On Akhilesh, he said that the SP president not only betrayed his father but also the Congress, with which he fought the last Assembly polls in UP, by entering into an alliance with the BSP.