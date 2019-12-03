‘Jab aap karein toh rasleela hai, koi aur kare toh…’: BSP MP on Cong’s protest over Gandhis’ security cover

In a sharp retort to the Congress for demanding Centre to restore Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family, BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra Tuesday said the Congress government in Rajasthan too had withdrawn the security cover to BSP leaders after allegedly poaching six of their party MLAs.

“It is like ‘Jab aap karein to rasleela hai, koi aur kare to character dheela hai’. When you do it yourself its right, but if somebody else does the same its unacceptable to you,” he said.

Mishra said his party believes security should be provided on the basis of threat analysis. “Our party believes that security should be given based on threat analysis. Since SPG has been reserved for the prime minister only for 5 years, it should be assessed how much security the affected leaders need, and how it is going to be provided.” Follow Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates here

Targeting the Congress, Mishra said, “Six of our leaders had won their respective Assembly seats in Rajasthan and had given support to the Congress-led government in the state. But recently the government traded our MLAs into their fold,” he said. In September, all six legislators of the BSP in Rajasthan submitted an application to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, saying that their legislature party had decided to merge with Congress.

Mishra added that when he along with other leaders decided to go there, some of their senior party members warned them not to visit without any security. “They said all the security personnel provided by the government have been withdrawn and there is some planning. I was not given permission to go there but our party members faced issues in a planned way when they protested against this illegal move by the government,” he said.

In a security breach on November 26, seven unknown persons in a car drove up to the porch of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Lodhi Estate home, got off and walked up to her to ask for photographs. The Centre had last month replaced the SPG cover of the family of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, assassinated by LTTE terrorists on May 21, 1991, with ‘Z-plus’ security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force.

The matter was taken up by the Congress MPs in the Parliament on Wednesday. However, during discussion on The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was later passed in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill was not brought keeping in mind the Gandhi family and that even current Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security under SPG would be removed if he does not return to power after five years. He also targetted the Congress for staying silent when the SPG security cover of Manmohan Singh and other non-Gandhi families was withdrawn.