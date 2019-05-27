Newly-elected BSP MP Atul Rai denied protection from arrest in rape case

Toggle Menu
Atul Rai won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat beating BJP MP and candidate Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes.

Woman who accused BSP leader of sexually harassing her records statement before court
Atul Rai won the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat beating BJP MP and candidate Hari Narayan by 1.22 lakh votes. (Source: Facebook)

BSP MP Atul Rai, who is facing charges of rape, was denied protection from arrest by the Supreme Court on Monday.

A vacation bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose said it was not inclined to entertain a petition to grant relief from arrest to Rai.

Rai’s lawyer has said there was no provision for anticipatory bail in Uttar Pradesh, and since the high court on May 8 had dismissed Rai’s petition seeking protection, he feared his client could be arrested in the case.

The MP from Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh remained absconding during campaigning and polling after a rape case was filed against him on May 1. In April, a college student accused Rai of rape after he allegedly took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife. Rai denied the charges .

He was recently declared proclaimed offender by a Varanasi court. If he fails to surrender within a month, the court will order authorities to attach his property.

When Rai could not be traced, the Varanasi police moved court and obtained non-bailable warrant on May 3 and later filed another application to declare him proclaimed offender.

