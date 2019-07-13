BSP MLA says part of MP govt, but still denied justice

BSP MLA Rambai, one of the seven non-Congress legislators supporting the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, on Friday said that if she, as a member of the state government, was being denied justice, then “how can the common public hope for justice”.

Advertising

Rambai, who was speaking in the Assembly, alleged 28 members of her family had been implicated in the March 15 murder of Congress leader Devendra Chourasia, even though they are innocent. Raising the matter in the Zero Hour, Rambai wanted Speaker N P Prajapati to order a CBI probe into the matter. “I am part of the government yet I am not able to get justice,” she said.

The Speaker told her that the matter was sub judice and could not be raised in the House, even as members of the Opposition BJP shouted “shame, shame”.

Rambai was seeking a ministerial berth in the Kamal Nath government when the alleged political murder took place.