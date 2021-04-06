BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari’s custody handed over to UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday took custody of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab. The Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Mau will be lodged in UP’s Banda jail.

Punjab ADGP (prisons) P K Sinha said a convoy of 40 UP police personnel from Banda headed by a deputy superintendent of police reached Ropar jail at noon in six police vehicles and one Vajra vehicle. An ambulance carrying a medical team was also a part of the convoy.

Ansari underwent a medical check-up by the jail administration and UP Police before he was handed over.

Ansari is a history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district with 38 cases of heinous crime lodged against him. The cases against the five-time MLA are lodged at various police stations in different districts, including Lucknow, Ghazipur and Mau. Ansari has been acquitted in most of these cases.

He had been lodged in Ropar jail since January 2019 in connection with an alleged extortion case.

On March 26, while hearing a plea of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to hand over Ansari’s custody to UP.

On April 3, the Punjab Home department wrote to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to take over the custody of gangster on or before April 8 after making suitable arrangements for transfer.

During the hearing in top court, the UP government had accused the Punjab government of “shamelessly protecting” Ansari by not handing over his custody to face trial “in 10 heinous cases of murder, extortion, cheating, fraud” and “gangster acts” in the special court for MPs and MLAs in Allahabad.

Meanwhile, the Barabanki police have arrested a close associate of Ansari for allegedly using fake documents to register the ambulance, which was recently used to ferry the gangster-turned-politician from a jail to a court in Mohali in Punjab.