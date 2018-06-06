BSP MLA in Karnataka becomes party’s first minister outside Uttar Pradesh

BSP supremo Mayawati was among the galaxy of Opposition leaders present last month at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (file photo) BSP supremo Mayawati was among the galaxy of Opposition leaders present last month at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (file photo)

Among the 23 Karnataka MLAs who took oath as ministers on Wednesday, N Mahesh’s name stands out in the list. The Kollegala MLA became the Bahujan Samaj Party’s first lawmaker outside Uttar Pradesh to become a minister. With the party out of power in Uttar Pradesh, he also holds the distinction of becoming the only BSP minister in the country. It is learnt that the JDS decided to allot a portfolio to Mahesh from its quota.

On Tuesday, the Congress failed to finalise the names of its ministers even after five hours of intense discussions involving party president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress, which has 77 MLAs in the assembly, was assigned 22 ministers. Out of which only 15 MLAs took oath today. Senior leader D K Shivakumar, who was tasked with keeping the Congress flock together after the results, was among those who took oath. It is unclear what portfolio he would be alloted.

