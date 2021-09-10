‘No mafia will get party ticket’: BSP drops Mukhtar Ansari, to field Bhim Rajbhar from Mau

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati announced on Friday that the party will be fielding its state president Bhim Rajbhar from the Mau Assembly constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections, thereby dropping veteran Mukhtar Ansari.

In an attempt to project a clean image of the party, Mayawati, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “BSP’s efforts will be that no mafia or strongman gets a party ticket in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.”

Ansari, who is the BSP MLA from Mau constituency, is currently lodged in Banda prison. He is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

The five-time MLA is a history-sheeter in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district. The cases are lodged at various police stations in different districts, including Lucknow, Ghazipur and Mau. While Ansari has been acquitted in most of these cases, he still faces trial in some of them.

The gangster had been lodged in Punjab jail since January 2019 after he was booked for extortion (Section 386 of Indian Penal Code) and criminal intimidation (Section 506 of the IPC) on the complaint of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Homeland Group engaged in real estate business in Punjab and the National Capital Region. In his complaint to the Mohali SSP, the CEO had stated that on January 9, 2019 evening he answered a call from a person who introduced himself as “some Ansari from UP” and asked him to pay up Rs 10 crore if he wanted to ensure the safety of his family. The complainant said he had recorded the call. The police lodged an FIR in which Ansari was named as the accused with his address as Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

On March 26, while hearing a plea of Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court had directed the Punjab government to hand over Ansari’s custody to UP, saying it was being denied on trivial grounds under the guise of medical issues. It had also said that a convict or an under-trial prisoner, who disobeys the law of the land, cannot oppose his transfer from one prison to another and the courts are not to be helpless bystanders when the rule of law is being challenged with impunity.