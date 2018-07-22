Mayawati looks for tie-ups to keep BJP out, calls Modi govt ‘anti-people’

At a meeting with party leaders from across the country held in Delhi, Mayawati said the BSP’s alliance with the INLD in Haryana, and its growing base, had left the BJP worried. At a meeting with party leaders from across the country held in Delhi, Mayawati said the BSP’s alliance with the INLD in Haryana, and its growing base, had left the BJP worried.

BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday that her party was following the policy of forging alliances with different parties in different states only to remove the BJP from power, and said the effectiveness of this strategy had been seen in the recent Karnataka elections.

Mayawati’s remarks came a day after the no-trust motion against the Modi government in Parliament, which was seen as an attempt by the Opposition to showcase its unity. There has been talk of the Congress and BSP tying up in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for the coming Assembly polls. The BSP is also likely to fight the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, where their tie-up had earlier managed to defeat the BJP in crucial bypolls.

Calling the Modi government “anti-people”, Mayawati said, “Hence it has become necessary to keep it out of power as much as possible. And for that, the policy of electoral alliances with different parties in different states is being followed.” She said this was being done keeping in mind the fate of the “BSP movement” as well as the political, social and economic future of the country.

Adding that any announcements in this regard would be made only when things materialise, Mayawati warned that actions of partymen speaking out of turn would be seen as indiscipline and against the interests of the party, and not tolerated.

At the meeting, the BSP chief also announced the expulsion from the party of senior party leader Jai Prakash Singh, who had made some controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. With the BJP trying to vitiate the atmosphere, Mayawati said, “We have to remain disciplined like the Army, and that discipline is the real identity of the BSP.”

