BSP leader says Rahul Gandhi can never be PM as his ‘mother is a foreigner’; sacked by Mayawati

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (file photo) Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi. (file photo)

BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh has been removed from his post on Tuesday, a day after he said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi can never aspire to be prime minister due to his “mother’s foreign origin”

On Monday, speaking at a party meet, Singh said: “Rahul looks more like his mother than his father. And his mother is a foreigner, thus he can never be PM.”

BSP chief Mayawati said Singh made the remarks in his personal capacity and it doesn’t reflect the party’s view.

“I came to know about BSP national coordinator Jai Prakash Singh’s speech in which he spoke against ideology of BSP and also made personal remarks against leadership of rival parties. As it is his personal opinion, he has been removed from his post with immediate effect,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

She also asked party members to refrain from making statements on forging an alliance with other parties. “In Uttar Pradesh and in other states as well, until an alliance with a party is announced, members of the Bahujan Samaj Party should refrain from speaking anything about alliance at any level. They should leave it to the high command,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd