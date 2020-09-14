BSP leader and son arrested for shooting at daughter, son-in-law

The police also seized Vinod Kumar Gautam's licensed revolver and a car allegedly used in the crime. (Representational)

RAMPUR POLICE on Sunday arrested a BSP leader based in Uttarakhand, his son and brother for allegedly shooting at his daughter and son-in-law with his licensed revolver at their residence in Tanda area of the district on Friday.

Police said the accused, Vinod Kumar Gautam (49), was apparently unhappy with his daughter Kamini’s love marriage with Prashant Kumar, who is a distant relative. They got married nearly two weeks ago in a Rampur court. Both Prashant (24) and Kamini (23) suffered a bullet injury on the stomach and they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabad where doctors said their condition was stable.

“We arrested three persons, including Vinod, on charges of attempt to murder. On Sunday, we produced Vinod’s brother Mahaveer and Vinod’s son Ravi Kant before a local court that sent them to judicial custody. Vinod will be produced in court on Monday,” said station house officer, Tanda police station, Madho Singh Bhist.

The police also seized Vinod’s licensed revolver and a car allegedly used in the crime.

On Saturday, the BSP removed Vinod from the post of Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) district president.

BSP’s Saharanpur coordinator, under whose jurisdiction Udham Singh Nagar falls, said, “The party has made Arvind Kumar Gautam the new district president of Udham Singh Nagar.”

Vinod’s son-in-law Prashant, who hails from Rampur, is a police constable and is posted at 8 Battalion PAC in Bareilly. He returned home on August 28.

According to the police, Kamini and Prashant got married in a Rampur court and since then she was staying with his in-laws in Rampur. Upset over the marriage, Vinod Kumar and his family members had not been in contact with her since then, police said. Three days ago, Vinod called up Prashant’s father Ram Avtar and said he wanted to visit their house to meet them, police said, adding that Ram Avtar agreed. A probe was on, said Rampur Superintendent of Police Shogun Gautam said.

