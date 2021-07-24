BSP kicks off Brahmin outreach programme from Ayodhya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Friday kickstarted the party’s Brahmin outreach programme from Ayodhya and claimed that the community has faced most atrocities during the current BJP government. Misra prayed at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla temple along with his family before addressing the gathering.

Speaking to reporters about the state polls in 2022, Misra said, “The BSP will contest alone in UP and the coalition will be with people and society. We had built a brotherhood in the society in 2007, and the whole Brahmin community contributed to the coalition, and we formed a government in UP with full majority. The Brahmins are neglected in UP under this government, they are harassed and exploited. The community tested us, then SP and then BJP, under which it faced maximum exploitation. They have decided that they will come with BSP this time. And when Brahmin comes, you know that the whole society will follow.”

“The way more than 400 people from the Brahmin community have been killed under this government, I would like to appeal to all of the Brahmin community, we must take cognizance of that. The time for fear is over,” said Misra.

He said that in UP, it seems like the Dalit and Brahmin communities have been targeted to be harassed under the current government.

Speaking about Khushi Dubey, who was married to slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s nephew Amar Dubey, Misra asked: “What is the fault of the 16-year-old Khushi? Her parents are poor.”

Khushi is facing charges of criminal conspiracy in connection with the Bikru incident, where eight policemen were allegedly killed by Dubey and his men.

The BSP has announced that it will provide legal aid to Khushi.

“We are starting a programme across UP and will spread information. People, especially the Brahmin community, have expectations in UP. We will go to all districts, but have started from Ayodhya…,” said Misra. BSP will hold outreach programmes in five other districts in the coming days.

Misra also claimed that the BSP doesn’t do politics of religion. He said, “If the BJP thinks that Lord Ram is theirs, then that is a very narrow-minded thinking. Lord Ram is everyone’s.”