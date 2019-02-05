BSP hints at calling off its alliance with INLD in Haryana

After the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) defeat in the by-election to Jind Assembly seat last week, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday indicated that it may break the alliance it had forged with the Haryana-based party for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The two parties had announced the alliance in April last year — it was before the implosion in party patriarch Om Prakash Chautala’s family, and thereby the INLD.

Mayawati indicated that the alliance could be history after a meeting with BSP leaders from the state unit on Monday. The BSP chief said in a statement that the party may consider continuing the alliance only if the Chautala family reunites.

During the meeting, BSP leaders are learnt to have told Mayawati that the political scenario has changed in Haryana after differences emerged within the Chautala family, and the party disunited. The BSP-INLD alliance, they reportedly told the party supremo, was not untouched from its effect.

The BSP also stated that the division in INLD had impact on results of Jind bypolls, which the BJP candidate won.

“This can cause damage to BSP and (its performance) in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. To avoid that damage, the party empowered its central leadership to take appropriate decision considering the new current scenario,” the BSP said in a statement following Monday’s meeting.

“The rift in the (Chautala) family is constantly increasing, and their alliance with BSP has reached a state of negativity. Hence, the BSP is considering contesting in alliance with them (INLD) only if the Chautala family reunites. Otherwise, our party will be forced to review this matter,” Mayawati said in the statement.