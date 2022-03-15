After setback in Uttar Pradesh polls, BSP changes leader in Lok Sabha

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday replaced Ritesh Pandey as the party leader in Lok Sabha with Girish Chandra Jatav, the first change in party-related responsibilities after the huge setback in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Pandey, a Brahmin, represents the Ambedkar Nagar constituency and Jatav, a Dalit, the Nagina (SC-reserved) constituency. Meanwhile, the party has replaced Jatav as the chief whip with Sangeeta Azad, MP from Lalganj (SC-reserved).

Mayawati as chairperson of the BSP parliamentary board has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard.

The BSP has 10 members in Lok Sabha. Shrawasti MP Ram Shiromani Verma, meanwhile, will continue as the deputy leader of the party in the House.

In recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the BSP won only one seat and its vote share came down to 12.8 per cent.

Ritesh Pandey’s constituency Ambedkar Nagar was considered a stronghold for the BSP in assembly polls. In 2017, even when there was a strong Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wave in the state, the BSP had won three assembly seats from Ambedkar Nagar—Katehri, Jalalpur and Akbarpur. But this time, it lost these seats too as Samajwadi Party (SP) swept all five seats in the district.

“The party will assign Ritesh Pandey some other responsibilities in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said a BSP leader.