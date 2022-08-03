BSP to support NDA candidate in vice-presidential polls, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday announced that her party will support NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar in the vice-presidential elections scheduled to be held on August 6. The BSP earlier had supported NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections last month and she had won.

Mayawati made the announcement on Twitter. “It is well known that due to the lack of consensus between the government and the opposition in the election for the post of the president, the country’s highest post, finally the election was held. Now as the same situation has developed, the election for the post of Vice-President is also going to be held on August 6,” tweeted Mayawati in Hindi.

2. बीएसपी ने ऐसे में उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में भी व्यापक जनहित व अपनी मूवमेन्ट को भी ध्यान में रखकर श्री जगदीप धनखड़ को अपना समर्थन देने का फैसला किया है तथा जिसकी मैं आज औपचारिक रूप से घोषणा भी कर रही हूँ। (2/2) — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 3, 2022

She added in another tweet, “In view of the larger public interest and party’s own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election for the post of Vice President and that I am also formally announcing today.”

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their nominee.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has 10 members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.