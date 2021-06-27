BSP to fight solo in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand elections: Mayawati

Snubbing reports of a pre-poll alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati Sunday said that the party will go solo in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Rejecting the reports of a tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Mayawati said that the party will fight state elections alone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She also added that the party is only in alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal for the upcoming Punjab polls.

1. मीडिया के एक न्यूज चैनल में कल से यह खबर प्रसारित की जा रही है कि यूपी में आगामी विधानसभा आमचुनाव औवेसी की पार्टी AIMIM व बीएसपी मिलकर लड़ेगी। यह खबर पूर्णतः गलत, भ्रामक व तथ्यहीन है। इसमें रत्तीभर भी सच्चाई नहीं है तथा बीएसपी इसका जोरदार खण्डन करती है। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 27, 2021

The two parties have joined hands after a gap of 25 years after having contested the 1996 Lok Sabha polls together when they had won 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab. In its alliance with the SAD, BSP will contest 8 seats out of its allotted 20 seats in Doaba (Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts), which has 23 Assembly seats.

While BSP chief Mayawati dubbed the alliance as a “new political and social initiative” which will usher in progress and prosperity in Punjab, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal termed it as a “new day” in the state politics.