The visit of an officer: As BSNL feels the heat, what do govt rules say about protocol

An internal protocol order regarding a two-day official visit by the director of a PSU to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recently left several red faces around, leading to the transfer of two senior officials, a show-cause notice to the officer himself, and a rebuke by Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The leaked protocol order listed preparations to be made for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Director Vivek Banzal’s visit to Prayagraj, including facilitating his and his family’s dip at the Sangam, a boat ride, and visits to multiple temples, as well as supplies to be kept ready for his personal use.

Scindia described the episode as “absurd and shocking” and said the “unacceptable conduct” showed “violation of rules”.

The Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which cover Indian Telecommunication Service (ITS) officers such as Banzal, prohibit government servants from accepting lavish hospitality or any pecuniary advantage from persons or entities having official dealings with them.

A 1987-batch ITS officer who joined the BSNL board as Director in October 2018, Banzal, 59, is due to retire in September this year.

Rule 13 explicitly bars acceptance of gifts, including free transport, boarding, lodging or any other service. It states, “… no Government servant shall accept, or permit any member of his family or any other person acting on his behalf to accept, any gift”. Additionally, the Rule has an “Explanation” that “The expression ‘gift’ shall include free transport, boarding, lodging or other service or any other pecuniary advantage when provided by any person other than a near relative or personal friend having no official dealings with the Government servant.”

BSNL sources say that from time to time, these rules are circulated among officials. Similar reminders are sent by the Central government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) as well.

About taking hospitality and related help, Rule 13 further says: “A Government servant shall avoid accepting lavish hospitality or frequent hospitality from any individual, industrial or commercial firms, organisations, etc., having official dealings with him.”

On gifts that are allowed, the rule says: “On occasions such as weddings, anniversaries, funerals or religious functions, when the making of gift is in conformity with the prevailing religious and social practice, a Government servant may accept gifts from his near relatives or from his personal friends having no official dealings with him, but shall make a report to the Government, if the value (Rs 25,000 for Group-A officers, Rs 15,000 for Group-B officers and Rs 7,000 for Group-C officers) of such gift exceeds.”

“In any other case,” the rule adds, “a Government servant shall not accept any gift without sanction of the Government if the value thereof exceeds.”

Rule 3 of the Conduct Rules states, “Every Government servant shall at all times, maintain absolute integrity; … do nothing which is unbecoming of a Government servant… maintain high ethical standards and honesty; … maintain courtesy and good behavior with the public; … take decisions solely in public interest and use or cause to use public resources efficiently, effectively and economically…”

Violation of these rules may attract major or minor penalties ranging from censure to dismissal from service.

Sources in BSNL, a loss-making public sector giant, said such internal protocol arrangements are usually made informally. An ITS officer posted in the National Capital Region reiterated the same to The Indian Express, saying “such detailed orders” as in Banzal’s case are not issued.

After the details leaked on social media, Banzal’s visit was cancelled and an official inquiry enquired. Jogeshwar Verma, Deputy General Manager (Administration), and Brijendra Kumar Singh, Principal General Manager (Business Area), were transferred out of Prayagraj, to the National Telecom Region of BSNL, and to Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh respectively.

The order regarding Banzal’s visit, signed by Verma, had a list of over 40 officials who were assigned around 20 specific tasks to manage every aspect of the February 25-26 trip. These tasks included ensuring provision for “snan (bathing) kits” for six men and two women for the ghat visit, comprising towels, slippers, soap, shampoo, hair oil, comb, mirror, a bedsheet, and even undergarments.

There were also instructions regarding the hotel and ‘Circuit House’ booking for Banzal and his guests, including dry fruits, fruit bowls, towels, toiletries and shaving kits.