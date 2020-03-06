BSNL broadband restored in Valley

BSNL accounts for around 90 per cent of the total broadband connections in the Valley — both public and government. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) BSNL accounts for around 90 per cent of the total broadband connections in the Valley — both public and government. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Following the government’s order lifting a ban on social media and restrictions on internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, state-run BSNL on Thursday restored broadband services in the Valley, after a period of seven months.

While the government had ordered restoration of broadband with certain restrictions on January 24, the BSNL couldn’t restore any services as it failed to block social media sites.

“Furthermore, the monthly rental on account of broadband stands already waived off from August 2019 onwards,” BSNL’s Srinagar PRO Masood Bala said in a statement.

BSNL accounts for around 90 per cent of the total broadband connections in the Valley — both public and government. The J&K administration on Wednesday removed restrictions on social media usage across the Union Territory, almost seven months after the government scrapped the special status of the erstwhile state of J&K and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

The fresh order restoring Internet services shall remain in force till March 17.

