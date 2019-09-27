BSF vehicle hits car, torched by Kashmir villagers

Villagers in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday torched a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle after it collided with a civilian vehicle, injuring three people, including a police official.

The incident took place near Pattan on the Baramulla-Srinagar national highway. A J&K Police officer told The Indian Express that the police official injured in the accident was driving the car, and there were two women in the vehicle.

“There were two BSF vehicles going towards Baramulla… After the accident, angry locals set ablaze the BSF vehicle… The BSF personnel were rescued by their colleagues who were in the second vehicle,” the police officer said, adding that the condition of the injured police official, who has been shifted to SKIMS hospital in Srinagar, is stated to be critical.

A senior BSF officer said, “We are trying to get more information about the damage to the BSF vehicle.” He added that no BSF personnel were injured.