BSF unfurls 131-foot-high Tricolour, tallest along India-Pak border in J&K

THE BORDER Security Force (BSF) unfurled the Tricolour on a 131-foot-high flag post along the India-Pakistan border on the occasion of Republic Day – the tallest ever along the zero line in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 12×8 foot flag at the “heritage” Octroi Border Outpost in Suchetgarh sector of R S Pura sub-division will be visible as far as Pakistan’s Sialkot town, nearly 11 km across the International Border.

BSF IG N S Jamwal, who unfurled the flag, said the Tricolour would serve as a landmark for Jammu, adding that the BSF will keep it flying at all costs.

Pakistan Rangers had initially objected to the erection of such a high flag post within 50 metres from the zero line, suspecting that the Indian side was installing cameras to keep vigil in their area.

However, they relented after being told that it was being erected for unfurling the Tricolour on Republic Day.

BSF’s Octroi Border Outpost has drawn its name from an octroi collection point in Suchetgarh village. This is where the erstwhile Indian princely state of Jammu and Kashmir used to collect octroi from traders for movement of goods between Jammu and Sialkote area of then undivided Punjab.