Saturday, January 23, 2021
BSF detects secret underground tunnel at IB in J&K’s Kathua, second within 10 days

On January 13, the BSF had detected a tunnel opening 20-30 m behind the barbed wire fence at Bobbiyan in Hiranagar sector of the district.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: January 23, 2021 3:12:57 pm
The BSF has been conducting anti-tunneling operations along the international border in Jammu division. (Representational Image)

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel detected another cross-border tunnel near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Saturday morning.

It is the second tunnel detected by the BSF in Kathua during the past 10 days during its continued anti-tunneling operations along the international border in Jammu division. On January 13, it had detected a tunnel opening 20-30 m behind the barbed wire fence at Bobbiyan in Hiranagar sector of the district.

The tunnel detected by the BSF on Saturday.

According to BSF officials, the tunnel is around 150 m long and 30 ft deep. However, unlike the tunnels detected by the BSF in the past, it has a diameter much bigger than 3 ft.

The officials pointed out that the secret tunnel has its opening in an area falling between BSF’s border post No. 14 and 15, opposite to Abhiyal-Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe border outposts (BOPs) in Sakargarh district. It is the same area where BSF had shot down a Pakistani Hexacopter carrying load of arms and ammunition in June 2020 and foiled an infiltration bid in November 2019.

