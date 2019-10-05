BSF sensitises Punjab border villages on drones

Days after the Punjab government claimed to have recovered two drones that allegedly originated from Pakistan and dropped weapons across the border, the BSF has started sensitising villagers in border areas on how to identify such flying machines, their activities, and the precautions that they should take.

The 96 Battalion of BSF Thursday held one such session with sarpanches of the villages falling under Mouzam forward post in Ferozepur’s district Fazilka area where Commandant Naresh Kumar made a presentation on types of drones.

Meanwhile, the Centre has handed over the probe related to the drone case to the NIA. According to a PTI report, the decision was taken following Punjab government’s request in the wake of the state police’s claim to have busted a terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force.

ENS&PTI