BSF recovers two drug packets washed ashore in Gujarat’s Kutch

In the last two days, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two packets of drugs washed ashore in the creek area of Kutch district in Gujarat. These two packets weigh about two kilograms, officials said on Monday.

According to BSF officials, these two drug packets are “remnants” of a larger contraband that were thrown into the sea by the Pakistani crew when Indian Coast Guard chased and boarded a drug-laden Pakistani vessel “Al Madina” off the Jakhau coast in Gujarat during May 2019.

Despite the crew flinging the contraband into sea, the Coast Guard had recovered 194 such packets from the boat.

“Today one drug packet was recovered by the BSF patrol weighing about one kilogram. Yesterday too, a similar packet was recovered from the creek area near Jakhau. From the way these packets were packed, it can be said for sure that they are part of the contraband that was thrown into the sea by the Pakistani crew who were caught by the Coast Guard in May,” a senior official of the BSF told The Indian Express.

After the May 2019 mid-sea seizure, drug packets continued to be washed ashore, officials added.