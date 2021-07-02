scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

BSF personnel open fire at ‘Pakistani drone’ spotted near border in Jammu

According to BSF sources, “it was a quad copter trying to cross the international border’’ and “was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area”.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 2, 2021 10:20:17 am
Drones have been spotted at different areas along the border almost everyday since Sunday's attack in Jammu. (Representational Photo)

The Border Security Force opened fire at a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone early on Friday after they spotted it near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jabowal village in Arnia sector.

According to BSF sources, “it was a quad copter trying to cross the international border’’ and “was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area”. As soon as BSF personnel started shooting at it, the drone returned, they added.

Explained |Facing up to the drone challenge

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following Sunday’s drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu.

Since then, drones have been spotted at different areas along the border almost everyday. The Army had said that it thwarted a drone activity on its brigade headquarters at Kaluchak and Ratnuchak during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday

Police suspect Lashkar-e-Toiba to be behind Sunday’s attack.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement