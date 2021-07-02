BSF personnel open fire at ‘Pakistani drone’ spotted near border in Jammu

July 2, 2021 10:20:17 am
The Border Security Force opened fire at a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone early on Friday after they spotted it near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Jabowal village in Arnia sector.
According to BSF sources, “it was a quad copter trying to cross the international border’’ and “was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area”. As soon as BSF personnel started shooting at it, the drone returned, they added.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following Sunday’s drone attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu.
Since then, drones have been spotted at different areas along the border almost everyday. The Army had said that it thwarted a drone activity on its brigade headquarters at Kaluchak and Ratnuchak during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday
Police suspect Lashkar-e-Toiba to be behind Sunday’s attack.
