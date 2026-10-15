75 BSF personnel, 3 civilians hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in Manipur

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The BSF personnel belong to the Delta Company of the 58 Battalion. They arrived in Imphal from Dimapur on Wednesday and are currently stationed at a temporary shelter in Imphal West district.

Written by: Jimmy Leivon
1 min readImphalOct 15, 2026 07:10 PM IST
Indian ‘abducted by locals’ at Bangladesh border brought back to AssamThe BSF personnel belong to the Delta Company of the 58 Battalion (Representational image)
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At least 75 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and three civilian drivers were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Imphal on Thursday following suspected food poisoning.

“None of the cases is serious at present,” Dr M Rameshwar, medical superintendent of RIMS Hospital, told the media.

The BSF personnel belong to the Delta Company of the 58 Battalion. They arrived in Imphal from Dimapur on Wednesday and are currently stationed at a temporary shelter in Imphal West district.

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Officials from the State Food Safety Department, along with a team from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, visited the site where the BSF personnel are posted. There, the food safety team collected samples of the food prepared at the site and sent them to a laboratory for testing.

“The actual cause of the suspected food poisoning can be ascertained only after the laboratory test results are received,” an official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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