BSF permits fishing on Indian side of Padma from today

A week after a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed in a firing by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting and fishing in river Padma was stopped, the BSF on Thursday granted permission to the Indian fishermen in Jalangi area of Murshidabad district to fish in the Indian waters from Friday.

The BSF is also hopeful that the fisherman, who had strayed into the Bangladesh side of river Padma, would be released in a day or two. Fishing on the Indian side of Padma river was suspended since October 17 when BSF personnel Vijay Bhan Singh was killed and another injured after the BGB opened fire during the flag meeting to free the Indian fisherman, Pranab Mondal (41), whose boat, carrying two others, had strayed into the international waters.

Kunal Mazumdar, DIG, BSF (Berhampore), said the livelihood of the people in Jalangi area was affected following the ban on fishing in Padma river. “After due consideration, we have decided to allow them to fish on the Indian side of the river. However, we have cautioned them not to venture into Bangladesh side of the river and stay within our waters.”

The decision to resume the fishing activities on the Indian side of the river was taken during a meeting of the BSF personnel with the residents of Sirachar village at Khair Tala border outpost on Thursday. “We had gone to Khair Tala border outpost to attend the meeting. It was fruitful as the BSF officers said local fishermen will be able to fish in the river from tomorrow (Friday). But they have directed them to stay within our border,” local resident Simar Haque said.

On the release of the fisherman, DIG, BSF (Berhampore), Mazumdar said Mondal could be released in next two to three days. “Discussions are on at higher levels. This is why it is taking a bit of time as higher authorities are looking into the matter. We are expecting a good news in next two to three days,” he said.

Mondal was detained on October 17 after his boat strayed into the Bangladesh waters, while two others — Bikash Mondal (32) and Achintya Mondal (28) — were sent back and told to call the BSF for the flag meeting. Bikash had accompanied the BSF personnel for the meeting, which took place in the Bangladesh waters, while Achintya remained at the river bank.