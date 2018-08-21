Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting

The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: August 21, 2018 3:09:55 am

The BSF and Pakistani Rangers Monday held a flag meeting and agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Pointing out that the sector commander-level meeting was held opposite the Octroi border outpost, sources said that its main objective was to solve petty matters.

The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere, they added. “Today’s meeting is likely to bring hassle-free environment, particularly for farmers, on both sides of the border,’’ a senior BSF officer said, adding that “commanders on both side agreed to keep talks on at every level to develop confidence between two border guarding forces”.

