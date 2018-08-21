BSF, Pak Rangers hold flag meeting

The BSF and Pakistani Rangers Monday held a flag meeting and agreed to maintain peace and tranquility along the border in Jammu and Kashmir. Pointing out that the sector commander-level meeting was held opposite the Octroi border outpost, sources said that its main objective was to solve petty matters.

The meeting was held in a conducive atmosphere, they added. “Today’s meeting is likely to bring hassle-free environment, particularly for farmers, on both sides of the border,’’ a senior BSF officer said, adding that “commanders on both side agreed to keep talks on at every level to develop confidence between two border guarding forces”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App