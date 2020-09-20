BSF foil smuggling bid at border with Pakistan, recover suspected drug consignment

Border Security Force personnel stands. (file/PTI)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics from the Pakistan side into Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that alert BSF troops at the border out post Budhwar/Bullechak in Arnia sector opened fire after noticing suspicious movement near the International Border at night. The next morning, BSF found 58 packets of suspected narcotics, two pistols along with four magazines and ammunition during searches in the area.

