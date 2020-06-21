BSF: Pak drone carrying weapons shot down at LoC

The downed drone The downed drone

THE BSF on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani drone carrying arms and ammunition at Rathua village in Kathua district’s Hiranagar sector along the Line of Control—months after Punjab Police claimed to have recovered weapons dropped by Pakistani drones.

The incident comes amid reports of militants facing shortage of weapons and increased vigil along the borders.

Pakistan’s attempt to use a drone to airdrop weapons adds a new dimension to the militancy in Kashmir, said BSF Inspector General for Jammu Frontiers, N S Jamwal. He said a patrol party from Pansar border outpost (BOP) noticed a hexacopter drone flying at a height of 150-200 ft from Pakistan towards the Indian side around 5.10 am. The drone fell nearly 250 metres on this side of the border after the BSF party fired several rounds at it.

Fitted with four batteries, a radio signal receiver and two GPS devices, it was 8 x 6.2 ft in size and weighed around 18 kg. The drone was carrying a payload of nearly 5 kg, including a US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine, two magazines, 60 rounds and seven Chinese grenades. The payload carried the name of one Ali Bhai, Jamwal said, adding that he, must be present within 1-1.5 km range of the spot to receive the consignment. At a high-level meet on Thursday, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh had called for “extra attention” along the UT’s border with Pakistan, saying that the neighbouring country will try to push in more terrorists and give impetus to violence in view of the border situation in Ladakh.

