Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • BSF nabs Pakistani fisherman off Gujarat coast

BSF nabs Pakistani fisherman off Gujarat coast

The apprehended fisherman was identified as Mustaq Qadir, a resident of Sujawal district in Sindh province, a release said.

By: PTI | Ahmedabad | Published: June 23, 2018 10:34:42 pm
bsf, pakistani fisherman, gujarat coast, cross border infilteration, indian express The apprehended fisherman was identified as Mustaq Qadir, a resident of Sujawal district in Sindh province, the release said.  (Representational Image)
Top News

The Border Security Force (BSF) today apprehended a Pakistani national and seized his fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast. While patrolling in the general area of Harami Nallah off Kutch district at around 0315 hours, a team of the border guarding force seized a double-engine fishing boat and apprehended a Pakistani fisherman, a BSF statement said here. “The Pakistani fisherman had entered into the Indian waters violating International Maritime Boundary Line for fishing,” it said.

The apprehended fisherman was identified as Mustaq Qadir, a resident of Sujawal district in Sindh province, the release said. “A search operation is still continuing and the entire area is being thoroughly combed. The operation was planned tactically and total surprise was maintained during conduct of the operation to nab the miscreants (sic),” it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now