BSF mum on Punjab police theory Pakistan drones dropping arms

The Border Security Force (BSF) Director General VK Johari Friday visited village Rajoke amid claims by the Punjab Police that a huge consignment of weapons was airdropped there by drones from Pakistan.

BSF claimed that Johari’s visit to Rajoke, which has three BSF check posts, was not in connection with the recovery of drones.

Punjab Police’s DSP (Bhikhiwind) Rajveer Singh accompanied Johri during his visit to Rajoke. “I was not here to hold any meeting with him. We just escorted him,” he said.

Asked if the DG spoke on the recovery of drones, Rajveer Singh said, “I don’t know anything. I was sitting away from the gathering. The district police is not probing the drone conspiracy. It is being looked after by the intelligence wing of the Punjab Police. I don’t have any information about it.”

No official from the intelligence wing came to meet DG at Rajoke. Johari too didn’t visit the drain from where Punjab Police claimed to have recovered half burnt drone.