BSF launches mobile app to book tickets for Wagah border retreat ceremony parade

The Border Security Force (BSF) has launched a mobile app to ease the process of booking tickets for tourists from all over the world for the retreat ceremony parade at the Attari-Wagah border joint check post (JCP) between India and Pakistan in Amritsar.

BSF Director General S L Thaosen launched the mobile app days after the force in December launched a website for visitors which became functional this year. “This mobile app has been developed by BSF Punjab Frontier, in order to facilitate the convenience of visitors by allowing them to book seats with their mobile phones. The app has all the features of the website attari.bsf.gov.in and contains basic information like timings of the retreat ceremony, a link for the location of the place and nearby tourist places,” said a BSF spokesperson.

On December 5, 2022, former DG Pankaj Kumar Singh launched the website attari.bsf.gov.in for the public visiting the JCP Attari for witnessing the parade. “The website ensures security at the venue and convenience for the audience, who can book their seats at the stadium arena. The website is in use and more people are booking and reserving their seats at the venue. In course of time, only those who have booked their seats through the website/app will be allowed to visit the stadium/arena at JCP Attari,” the spokesperson said.

The retreat ceremony began in 1959 and has been a daily practice since then. The ceremony starts at 3.30 pm and around 20,000 people watch it every day.